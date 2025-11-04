Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s What Happened

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile
Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.
