Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $65.3250. Approximately 759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.48.
Intertek Group Trading Up 1.3%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.