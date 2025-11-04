iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.55 and last traded at $68.85. Approximately 329,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.