Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.98. 39,376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 47,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 65.40%.The firm had revenue of $17.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Castor Maritime worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

