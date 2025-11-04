CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Trading Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. 5,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.
CIIG Merger Trading Down 5.1%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99.
About CIIG Merger
CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.
