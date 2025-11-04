Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.75. 22,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 51,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYRA. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.10.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($5.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.79) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,043.64% and a negative return on equity of 404.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

