IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.2350 and last traded at $0.2401. 507,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,279,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Dongfang Paper, Tengsheng Paper, and Baoding Shengde. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.