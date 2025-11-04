Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.6990. Approximately 38,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 33,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.5820.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

