Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.6990. Approximately 38,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 33,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.5820.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interfor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Interfor
Interfor Trading Up 2.1%
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interfor
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- The Best Local Butchers for Thanksgiving [2025 Survey]
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- $134M in Insider Moves: What It Might Mean for KMI, ISRG and QS
Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.