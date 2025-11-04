Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.72 and last traded at $62.62. Approximately 26,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.42.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $657.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 742,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 529,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,043,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 228,364 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (FLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Taiwan RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Taiwanese companies, excluding small-caps. FLTW was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

