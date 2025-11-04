Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.93 and last traded at $37.82. Approximately 1,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Get Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Free Report) by 109.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 6.85% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.