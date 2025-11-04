Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.2240 and last traded at $0.2240. 9,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 116,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2220.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

