Short Interest in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Increases By 38.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company's stock are short sold.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.55. 14,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.21.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 8,401.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,230 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth $136,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 54.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

