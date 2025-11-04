Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases By 37.0%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:CIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 41,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,126,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

