Short Interest in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Increases By 37.0%

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE:CIF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. 41,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,292. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $1.82.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
