MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 199,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 198,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of -1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94.

About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

