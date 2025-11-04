Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading 4.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.68 and last traded at GBX 39.68. 11,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £84.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

