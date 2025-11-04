Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Stock Price Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) shares fell 12.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $12.63. 45,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 53,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market cap of $68.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 137,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

