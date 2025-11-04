Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

Pinnacle Bank Trading Up 0.3%

The firm has a market cap of $117.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

Pinnacle Bank (OTCMKTS:PBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bank had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.72%.

About Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank, a commercial bank, provides various depository and credit services in Santa Clara, San Benito, and Monterey counties. The company offers checking, savings, money market, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and certificates of deposit account registry services.

