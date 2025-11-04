ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $60.07. 687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.