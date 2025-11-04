Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €72.80 and last traded at €73.00. 16,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.30.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

