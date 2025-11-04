FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 and last traded at GBX 239.79. 30,161 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 10,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.

FIH group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 208.78. The company has a market cap of £30.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.55.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

