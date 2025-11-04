Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 18,200 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 74,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,955,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,276,000.

Get Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF alerts:

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 8,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,383. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $23.98 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

About Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

The Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total return through investments in USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. NCLO was launched on Dec 10, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.