Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Increases By 37.0%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 20,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ACV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 32,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,657. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.91%.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

