Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,240,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 5,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Chegg Stock Down 10.8%

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Chegg stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 9,813,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,240. Chegg has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Chegg by 226.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg



Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

