CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

CreditRiskMonitor.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.6626 and last traded at $2.6626. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.24.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.