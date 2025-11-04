PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 231.20 and last traded at GBX 235. 984,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,204,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PageGroup from GBX 275 to GBX 255 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50.
PageGroup Trading Down 0.4%
About PageGroup
PageGroup Changes Lives…
That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.
As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.
