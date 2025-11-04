PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 231.20 and last traded at GBX 235. 984,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,204,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PageGroup from GBX 275 to GBX 255 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £736.33 million, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35.

That’s our PageGroup Purpose, delivered by c.7,300 people in 36 countries, with a gross profit of over £842.6m in 2024. Our four core ?PageGroup brands?are supported by specialised recruitment teams operating across 25 disciplines.

As a FTSE 250 company, a lot has changed since we were set up in 1976 and the Group continues to grow and evolve.

