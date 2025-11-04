First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,300 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the September 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of FXZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,952. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

