SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Short Interest Down 34.4% in October

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,335. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $94.39 and a 52-week high of $118.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

