Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO) Short Interest Down 31.3% in October

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FTWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned about 7.96% of Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.81. 19,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The company has a market cap of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.79. Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

About Strive Natural Resources and Security ETF

The Strive FAANG 2.0 ETF (FTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg FAANG 2.0 Select index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index that provides exposure to US and Canadian companies tied to national and natural resource security, collectively the FAANG 2.0. FTWO was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

