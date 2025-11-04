Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 471,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the September 30th total of 706,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 2.4%

DDL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Dingdong has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $424.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dingdong (Cayman) had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 43,678.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 33,196 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

DDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on DDL

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.