Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,440,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average session volume of 266,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Visionstate Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
Visionstate Company Profile
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
