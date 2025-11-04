Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Short Interest Update

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 737,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,073,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,188. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $39.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after acquiring an additional 181,408 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,901,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,357 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.