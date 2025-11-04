Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVMU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 24,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,115. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.80. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.