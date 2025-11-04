Comparing SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK) & Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) and SmartKem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amkor Technology and SmartKem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 7 4 1 2.50 SmartKem 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus price target of $29.63, suggesting a potential downside of 21.71%. Given Amkor Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than SmartKem.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $6.45 billion 1.45 $354.01 million $1.25 30.27 SmartKem $97,000.00 93.69 -$10.33 million ($2.68) -0.75

This table compares Amkor Technology and SmartKem”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SmartKem. SmartKem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amkor Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartKem has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of SmartKem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amkor Technology and SmartKem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 4.77% 7.26% 4.14% SmartKem N/A -321.41% -172.10%

Summary

Amkor Technology beats SmartKem on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About SmartKem

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

