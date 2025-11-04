Head to Head Comparison: Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) versus Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Jungheinrich has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jungheinrich and Kuehne & Nagel International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jungheinrich $5.84 billion 0.31 $312.72 million N/A N/A Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.82 $1.34 billion $2.01 18.96

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Jungheinrich.

Profitability

This table compares Jungheinrich and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jungheinrich N/A N/A N/A Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 38.53% 8.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jungheinrich and Kuehne & Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jungheinrich 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kuehne & Nagel International 3 2 0 0 1.40

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Jungheinrich on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services. The Financial Services segment engages in the sales financing and usage transfer of material handling and warehousing equipment products. The company's products include electric and hand pallet trucks, electric pallet stackers; order pickers; reach trucks; very narrow aisle trucks and EKX cold store high rack stacker; electric forklift; tow tractors, tugger train trailers, shuttles, and used forklift trucks. It also offers rental of fleet, and battery and charger; contract and event hire service; automated guided vehicles, conveyor technology, and stacker cranes; lithium-ion and lead-acid batteries; charging technology; powertrain solutions; electric drives/drivetrains; controllers; electromechanics components/control pedals/displays; electric mounting panels; and cable sets. In addition, the company provides warehouse racking and storage services; digital products and software solutions, including warehouse management system, fleet management system, device and process management solutions, and interface management; and wi-fi infrastructure, barcode scanners, and mobile workstations; as well as develops software applications. It distributes its products through its direct sales and service network, as well as through dealers. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

