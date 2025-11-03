Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 99,100 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the September 30th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Northann

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northann stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Northann worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Northann alerts:

Northann Price Performance

NCL stock remained flat at $0.60 during midday trading on Monday. 101,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. Northann has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $12.16.

Northann Company Profile

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

Further Reading

