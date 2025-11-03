Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,700 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 285.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 203.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 880.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of IIF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.31. 15,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,439. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

