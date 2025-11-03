Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Twilio Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.00. 3,576,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,006. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. Twilio has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 331.70, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Twilio will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

