AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 29,500 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEye Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIDRW traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers 4Sight intelligent sensing lidar platform, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight; and 4Sight for automotive and industrial market.

