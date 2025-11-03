N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 30th total of 129,800 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

N2OFF Stock Performance

Shares of NITO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.34. 37,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.73. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Get N2OFF alerts:

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($6.30) earnings per share for the quarter. N2OFF had a negative net margin of 2,422.21% and a negative return on equity of 196.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of N2OFF in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N2OFF to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, N2OFF presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NITO

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.