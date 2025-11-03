Short Interest in LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH) Declines By 32.9%

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 267,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the September 30th total of 399,300 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 482,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LZ Technology Trading Down 4.4%

LZMH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. 187,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. LZ Technology has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $32.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LZ Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LZ Technology stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LZ Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About LZ Technology

As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.

