Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Next Technology Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,200 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NXTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Next Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Next Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Next Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Next Technology Stock Performance
Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported ($6.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Next Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Next Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Next Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Next Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Next Technology Company Profile
Next Technology Holding Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.
