Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Wender Sells 11,200 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Wender sold 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $841,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,870.60. This trade represents a 14.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $73.65. 2,576,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,082. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $75.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,016,000 after buying an additional 2,006,334 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,138,000 after buying an additional 2,724,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,727,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,160,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,869,000 after buying an additional 91,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

