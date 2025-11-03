Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,400 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $324,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,158,382.30. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $357,560.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.70, for a total transaction of $343,980.00.

On Monday, October 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total transaction of $335,594.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.08, for a total transaction of $322,112.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.25, for a total transaction of $325,150.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.55, for a total transaction of $342,370.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $7,363,089.79.

On Monday, September 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.83, for a total transaction of $353,962.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.28, for a total transaction of $365,792.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

NYSE GWRE traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.96. The company had a trading volume of 909,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.70 and a 200 day moving average of $227.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software's revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,320.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 62,107 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

