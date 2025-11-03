MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Director Purchases $4,386,476.22 in Stock

MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 51,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,476.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,305,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,638,336.46. This represents a 2.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, October 31st, Mitchell Jacobson bought 34,073 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,888,027.48.

On Thursday, October 30th, Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,133,552.68.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.79. 461,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,412. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $94.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

