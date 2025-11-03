Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells 4,800 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jonathan Scott sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $150,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 941,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,425,820.48. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 915,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,650. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.04%.The company had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 26.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 402,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,017,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIBK

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.