Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Short Interest Down 29.8% in October

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 62,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the September 30th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. 36,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $14.44.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

