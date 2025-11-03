iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Short Interest Down 30.7% in October

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 210,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 303,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,208,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after buying an additional 612,153 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Up 0.9%

GSG traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $23.41. 2,474,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

