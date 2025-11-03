Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.13. 774,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 222,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 price objective on shares of Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.85.

The firm has a market cap of C$181.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.91.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

