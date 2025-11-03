Short Interest in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG) Declines By 29.3%

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,800 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAUG. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 153,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 80,003 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 35,041 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

IAUG remained flat at $27.94 during midday trading on Monday. 19,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,758. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.20. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $29.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1.

