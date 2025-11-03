Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI) Short Interest Down 28.8% in October

Linkhome Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LHAI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 56,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LHAI shares. Wall Street Zen raised Linkhome to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Linkhome in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Linkhome is an artificial intelligence-driven property technology company. By using HomeGPT, a Linkhome-developed real estate artificial intelligence model, combined with financial innovation and in conjunction with our dedicated team of agents, we have made significant and cost-effective improvements to the business model of buying and selling homes.
